GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inflation rates have hit parents and teachers wallets ahead of the back-to-school shopping rush.

July’s Consumer Price Index showed the annual inflation rate in the U.S. slowed more than expected; however, food and other back-to-school supplies remain higher than this time last year.

“They’re still going to be more expensive than last year,” said Dan Giedeman with Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business. “But maybe the sticker shock might not be quite as bad as what people are thinking.”

Food prices remain the highest, with inflation at 9% higher than July of 2021. This comes as the U.S. ended its pandemic-era free school lunches. School supplies and educational books are up about 2.5% from year to date and clothing prices are up 5%.

“The pandemic actually caused a drop in clothing prices and then they jumped back up,” Geideman said.

He added that clothing prices a decade ago are similar to what consumers pay today.

Some area businesses have offered deals and specials to help teachers alleviate some of the extra classroom costs. At Meijer, teachers can use a 15% off coupon year-round for classroom supplies. DeGraaf Interiors will host a free, remnant giveaway Wednesday for teachers.

“Overall people will be spending more for back-to-school stuff, but not as bad I think they’re perceiving they’re going to have to spend,” Geideman said.