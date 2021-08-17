Indiana woman killed in Berrien County crash

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a crash involving three cars in Berrien County Tuesday, troopers said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in Bainbridge Township on M-140 Highway and N. Branch Road.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Cruz driving north on M-140 was stopped waiting for traffic to pass before turning west onto N. Branch Road. A Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also driving north rear-ended the Cruz, causing it to go into the southbound lane.

A Nissan Sentra going south on M-140 crashed into the Cruz that was pushed into the southbound lane. The Cruz then caught fire. The driver, a 25-year-old man of Niles, was the only person inside the car and was able to get out. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee, a 38-year-old man of Paw Paw, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the Sentra, a 43-year-old woman of Mishawaka, Indiana was hospitalized with critical injuries. The front seat passenger in the Sentra, the driver’s mother, was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s been identified as Linda Kobb, 68, of Mishawaka, Indiana.

Seat belts were worn during the crash. Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, Michigan State Police said. It is still investigating.

M-140 closed near the crash for over three hours but has since reopened.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.