LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in a crash on I-94 in Berrien County Tuesday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Around 5:42 p.m., a Chevrolet Equinox was headed west on I-94 near the Bridgman exit in Lake Township when it changed lanes to pass a vehicle. When changing back to its original lane, the Chevrolet rear-ended a Subaru Crosstrek SUV, MSP said. That caused the Chevrolet to lose control and run off the road, hitting a tree.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, died at the scene, according to police. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 32-year-old Stevensville woman who was driving the Subaru had been wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

MSP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. They are still investigating the crash.