Increased patrols monitor Labor Day travelers

A view of traffic from a rest stop on southbound US-131 near Rockford on Labor Day. (Sept. 6, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers are keeping a close eye on drivers this Labor Day with increased patrols as many travelers return home from their weekend trips.

Federal and state dollars are providing additional funding for patrols focused on impaired and reckless driving.

Lt. Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Grand Rapids says holiday celebrations can bring additional dangers to the roads.

“Over the 2020 Labor Day holiday period in Michigan, there were 1,833 crashes, including 15 fatalities. So, of those 15 fatalities, eight involved alcohol and or drugs,” Robinson said.

The goal is to find impaired drivers and prevent them from causing harm.

“They are drinking and they’re not using sound judgement and they’re getting behind the wheel of a vehicle and that not only endangers their lives but those of others that are out on the highways,” Robinson said.

Police also often see cases of distracted driving, seatbelt violations and speeding while they are conducting patrols focused on motorists operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“Troopers are out on the road looking for impaired drivers, those that are exceeding the speed limit. Just to keep our roadways safer, so that individuals can get home from their holiday destinations in a safe way,” Robinson said.