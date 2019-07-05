Increase in legionellosis cases in MI this year

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say they have seen an increase in legionellosis cases in Michigan this year.

So far this year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 140 confirmed legionellosis cases reported in 38 counties. In same time last year, there were 135 confirmed cases.

According to state health officials, confirmed cases include 19 in Oakland County, 16 in Wayne County, 13 in Macomb County, 11 in Genesee County and 10 cases each in Detroit and Kent County.

Legionellosis is a respiratory infection caused by Legionella bacteria. It’s transmitted to people when they breathe in mist or vapor containing the bacteria. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include fever, cough and pneumonia, according to MDHHS.

Most healthy people do not become infected, but people who are at higher risk include the following:

People over 50;

Current or former smokers;

People with chronic lung disease;

People with weakened immune systems;

People who take immunosuppressant drugs.

Cases are most common in the summer and early fall when warm, stagnant waters allow for bacterial growth, according to MDHHS.

—–

Online:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Legionella