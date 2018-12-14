Michigan

In Trump meeting, Whitmer talks infrastructure, carp

Posted: Dec 13, 2018 07:40 PM EST

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer says she focused on the importance of upgrading road and water infrastructure and keeping invasive carp out of the Great Lakes in a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Democrat was among incoming governors who met with Trump and top administration officials at the White House Thursday. She says she told him she got elected on "fixing the damn roads," and he said he is focused on passing an infrastructure bill in Congress and is committed to supporting the Soo Locks rebuild.

She says she and other Great Lakes governors-elect talked about partnering with the federal government to combat Asian carp, and she is not sure he had had a chance to learn about the issue previously.

Whitmer calls is a "really productive day."

