In-person learning increasing across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The number of schools that plan to go back to in-person learning has shot up over the last month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she wants schools to at least offer in-person learning by next Monday.

Grand Rapids Public Schools has been on a hybrid model for about a month.

A new report by Michigan State University’s Education Research Group shows about 83 percent of schools said they planned on offering some sort of in-person option in February, which is up more than 20 percent from last month.

Sixty-five percent planned to go completely in-person and 18 percent say they would offer a hybrid model. Only 15 percent said they’re staying completely virtual, which is down from 35 percent last month.

By law, K-12 districts and charter schools can decide whether or not to allow in-person classes this year. If they believe it’s safe, they must prioritize it for kindergarten through 5th grade.