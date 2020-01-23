In Grand Rapids, Whitmer talks prescription drug costs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a roundtable at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids Thursday to hear about the high cost of prescription drugs and other obstacles to accessing health care for low-income patients

The governor spoke with providers and patients about the struggles they can face. One patient talked about having to cut the prescribed dosage of a particular medication in half due to the cost. Others suggested changes in how health care is delivered.

While the governor acknowledged that much of health care policy is a federal issue, there are things she believes can be done at the state level.

“There’s no question in my mind (that) in a state with 10 million people, we’ve got an incredible responsibility and perhaps opportunity to improve the cost of prescription drugs in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “And that’s why I think it’s important to listen to the people who are providing health care like Cherry, but also the patient who so desperately need solutions.”

Cherry Health is the largest federally qualified health center in the state and serves more than 80% of the area’s low-income population.