In Grand Rapids, Whitmer promotes insurance refunds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Grand Rapids to remind drivers to keep an eye on their mailbox: they should soon be getting an insurance refund check.

She touted her request to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association that will result in a $400 check for every vehicle insured as of October 2021. The state payments to insurers, totaling some $3 billion, should be made this week, after which checks can go out. Everyone should get their refund by May 9.

With no-fault automotive insurance reform came the promise of choice and lower premiums. Though Michigan’s rates have gone down, according the governor, studies still show them as some of the highest in the nation.

The reform also changed the pay scale for some long-term care for car crash survivors, who say they are losing coverage because of the reduction.

“I have asked that (the MCCA) issue a refund to the greatest extent possible while maintaining the viability of the (Catastrophic Claims) fund and that’s what this really represents,” Whitmer said. “Access to care continues to be a priority to me and my administration and I’ll continue to use every toolbox available to insure that that remains the case.”

Legislation has been introduced that would address the reduced reimbursements for medical care for crash survivors but so far there is no indication when those bills may be taken up.