Icebreakers sent to clear ice jams on St. Clair River

A satellite photo from NOAA shows the bottom of Lake Huron, the icy St. Clair River and Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie on Feb. 2, 2021.

ALGONAC, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. and Canadian coast guards have each deployed icebreaking ships to the St. Clair River northeast of Detroit to break up ice jams contributing to flooding in the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a Canadian icebreaker worked in the area past nightfall Tuesday and a U.S. ship was set to resume operations Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says a flood warning for the area expired Wednesday morning but not before causing some significant flooding in and around Marine City and East China Township.

Water levels observed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rose at least 18 inches over a day in Algonac.