A WMU alum who goes by Gfed on TikTok, has made it a habit of getting into college football stadiums.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One Michigan native lives his life by a simple phrase.

“If you drive by a D1 campus, you got to see if you can walk on the football field.”

His name is Garrett, but he goes by Gfed on TikTok, where over the course of a month, he has gained more than 80,000 followers by going where many people won’t: empty college football stadiums.

A graduate of Western Michigan University, Gfed has spent the past few weeks traveling for work. On those trips, if he just so happens to be near a city or town that has a Division 1 football stadium, he makes it his goal to get onto the field.

“Even before recording it, it was something that I’ve liked to do for a while,” Gfed said. “When I was in Wyoming, I was kind of curious to go there anyways so I was like, ‘Why don’t I just put this on TikTok?’ And I did and it did really well.”

That first TikTok has been viewed nearly 950,000 times on the app and has garnered well over 150,000 likes. Since then, he has traveled to six other college towns and attempted to get on the field and recorded each one along the way.

But how does he do it? Well, it’s no small task and sometimes takes hours. And the legality of it all can be a bit murky.

Every video starts off the same. Whether he’s at Notre Dame Stadium or Ryan Field at Northwestern University, Gfed begins by looking for any opening to the field. He will walk across the entire complex until he finds an unlocked door, gate or general opening that he can make his way through.

What some might call trespassing, others call persistence. During the series and even beforehand, Gfed claims he has never had a problem with going into stadiums. He said it’s his respectful manner that has kept him away from any issues.

“I try my best to be respectful of where I am,” he said. “One of my big rules is I don’t hop fences, I don’t pick locks, I don’t do what some people might expect when you hear sneaking into a stadium. I just kind of check some doors and check some gates and stuff. If it’s open, I go ahead. But I also have videos like Notre Dame or Illinois where I just didn’t get in because nothing was open.”

His persistence is what makes his trips successful. When he tried to get on the gray-colored field at Rynearson Stadium at Eastern Michigan University, Gfed said he checked every single door at the complex and every single one was locked except the very last one. But even that door didn’t lead to the field, but rather to the basketball arena where he shot some hoops before discovering another door that eventually led him to the field.

“I think that Eastern Michigan was my favorite in terms of just like the grind that I had to get through to get in there,” Gfed said. “I think just the story that that one told and the journey it took me on, was really, really awesome.”

Gfed told News 8 that he has heard from people at some of the universities he’s been to and the response from them and his followers has all been positive. Some have even reached out telling him if he wants to come to their campus, they have him covered.

While he does appreciate the offer, Gfed said he is a one-man show.

“I can assure you that every single stadium I’ve been to I did not receive any help to get into,” he said. “Now that I’ve gotten into more than people expected me to, there’s been some suspicion out there but I promise, swear on my life, every single one I’ve driven to by myself, I’ve walked up to by myself and I got into by myself. I want to do it just like any regular person would do it, just like I used to do it before doing this on TikTok.”

That help did come in handy, however, during his trip to East Lansing to try to get into Spartan Stadium. In his video, he tried every possibility to get in but to no avail. Eventually, one of his friends who happened to work with the athletic staff got him onto the field.

That was a special moment for the lifelong MSU fan, who has watched dozens of games from the stands throughout his life.

“I think that’s a cool experience that I’ve gotten out of this so far,” he said.

One other experience Gfed has been able to take part in from the success of the series was last week, when he got the chance to go to Big 10 Media Days in Indianapolis. He was brushing elbows with some of the conference’s biggest names, including Jim Harbaugh, who he managed to accidentally bump into while exploring Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Guys, you cannot make this stuff up,” he said in the video. “I’m on my way out the door and the very last person I see in the tunnel? Jim Harbaugh. I feel like I just caught a shiny Pokemon.”

Gfed realizes that the stadium tours will be more difficult once students start to return to classes in the fall. But he hopes he can build enough of a following and gain enough exposure that those colleges will invite him to do content on their campuses.

He really hopes to hear from one school in particular.

“I still haven’t gone to Western Michigan because I feel like, as an alumni there, we should make that video kind of special and do it right,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get in contact with Western Michigan to make it maybe a bigger deal than the rest of the videos I’ve done so I can get some extra exposure for the place I got a degree from. If anyone from Western Michigan really wants to do something cool and work with me, I am raising my hand to come over there whenever you need me to make that happen.”