Flowers placed outside Berkey Hall after a shooting on MSU’s campus killed three students and injured five others. (Feb. 14, 2023)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University students left flowers on the campus Spartan statue and outside Berkey Hall Tuesday, the day after a gunman killed three people and injured five others.

Students who visited the Spartan statue in crowds said they were in shock and grieving, trying to understand what happened.

“I don’t understand why someone would come on to a college campus and kill a bunch of teenagers,” student Cathryn Johnson said. “I don’t know who is so evil to do that.”

Flowers at the Spartan statue on Michigan State University the day after a shooting killed three students and injured five more. (Feb. 14, 2023)

Johnson went home Monday night after the shooting but came back to pick up a friend and wanted to take a moment to reflect at the statue. She brought flowers to lay as part of the makeshift memorial.

“I really just wanted to honor them (the victims) and pay my respects to them,” Johnson said. “I think it’s important to focus mainly on the victims and their families instead of the awful man who did this. I really just want to like honor them and keep the focus on them and all the people who are still in the hospital and still recovering because it’s going to be a long road to recovery for everyone.”

Students recalled a frightening night as police searched for the shooter.

“The fact that he was still out there and I didn’t know where he was,” Casey Gruber said.

She lives near Berkey Hall, where the first shots were fired around 8:20 p.m.

“I can see Berkey out my window, so I was in my dorm room at the time,” Gruber said. “Luckily, I didn’t hear anything about like what was actually happening but my main thing that I heard was the sirens just were going off.”

“It was overwhelming. Like I’ve never seen so many police cars, ambulances all in one spot,” she added.

As police searched the dorms, students hid, not knowing where the suspect might be.

“(I) barricaded my door, locked myself in my closet because I didn’t know where they were and it was so close to me,” Gruber said.

“I’m sure it will click to me in a few days that, oh, I could have been in a situation where I almost died,” student Matt Westendorp said.

Westendorp, who is from Hudsonville, was hiding in a library not far from the shootings.

“I was already in a conference room that had frosted windows and a door that could lock, so we just stayed in there got other students in with us and just hunkered down for the next few hours,” he said.

Rumors spread quickly as students listened to the scanners and became concerned the shooter was close by.

“It was all happening in north campus but all the calls were coming in that he was at this building and so we were all freaked out,” student Emma Carrier said. “(It now seems) crazy when he really in hindsight was never here to begin with.”

It was nearly four hours before the shooter shot and killed himself when confronted by police about four miles from campus.

Carrier said even after the all-clear was given, she was too afraid to spend the night alone. She went to spend the night with some friends in their room.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing is holding a public vigil at 7 p.m. for people to pray and process what happened. The university is holding a separate vigil to remember the victims and honor law enforcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock on North Shaw Lane.

On Tuesday, the Rock was painted with the words, “How many more?”

The Rock at MSU reads, “How many more?” on the day after a shooting killed three students and injured five others. (Feb. 14, 2023)

“I can’t imagine losing a friend or a family member because of this and I don’t understand the pain that they’re going through, but I have my own pain and I feel for them,” Johnson said.