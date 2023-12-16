LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An 11-year-old Lansing girl living with cerebral palsy got herself a new set of wheels, thanks to Volunteers of America Michigan.

“I can finally keep up with my friends and I can finally go into the grass and sand without getting stuck,” Sophie Ten Broeke told 6 News.

Thrift shop find changes Lansing girl’s life. (WLNS)

For the last 11 years, Sophie Ten Broeke has been using a manual wheelchair to get around. But with her living with cerebral palsy, it was no easy task.

It wasn’t until her mom was shopping at the Volunteers of America thrift store in Lansing that she found a motorized wheelchair for $300. A new one could cost up to $12,000.

“We quickly took the tags off and ran up to the front,” the girl’s mother, Megan Ten Broeke, said. “Then I kept thinking oh no what if this a dream and it disappears.”

But it was no dream and Sophie got what she always wanted — a chance to be more independent. She said she is already counting down the minutes when she gets to have a snowball fight with her cousins and they better be ready.

“Just throw multiple snowballs at each one and then just fast wheel away before they can hit me,” she said.

On top of giving her cousins a run for their money in games, she is also looking forward to spending more time with her sister playing tag, hanging out with their cats and hopefully going to her first-ever Taylor Swift concert.

“My favorite song from her has to be We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. After the concert, I want to meet her backstage,” she said.