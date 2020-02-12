Huron-Manistee National Forests waives fees Monday

CADILLAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Good news for nature lovers: the Huron-Manistee National Forests is waiving most of its fees Monday for Presidents Day.

Officials say fees will be waived for day-use areas like the 38-mile Big M Cross-Country Ski and Mountain Bike Trail in Manistee County and the 28-mile Corsair Hiking and Cross Country Ski Trail in Iosco County.

The waiver doesn’t apply to camp fees or day-use fees at the 14 sites on the Manistee National Forest managed by the private-concessionaire American Land and Leisure.

People wanting to know about fee waivers at specific sites should call the Huron-Manistee National Forests district offices:

  •  Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger Station: 231.745.4631
  • Cadillac/Manistee Ranger Station: 231.723.2211
  • Huron Shores Ranger Station: 989.739.0728
  • Mio Ranger Station: 989.826.3252

