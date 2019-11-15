Hunters hit the woods for firearms deer season

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

BELDING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Thousands of hunters will trek into Michigan woods and fields Friday as firearms deer season opens.

The season runs through Nov. 30.

Chronic Wasting Disease continues to be monitored by the Department of Natural Resources. Check stations are set up around the state for hunters.

“We’re making an extensive effort to make it reasonable and not too much of a burden on hunters to get their deer tested so we can get an idea of where the disease is, what the prevalence rate is of the disease of the herd,” DNR Wildlife Biologist John Niewoonder told News 8.

Last year, the DNR found the most cases in Montcalm County.

“Unfortunately, the largest number of positive number of deer come from Montcalm county and second would be Kent County, so it’s pretty prevalent in these areas,” Niewoonder explained. “It’s still at or around 1% of the deer as far as we can tell, so it’s still, even in those more prevalent counties, still pretty low number, pretty low percentage.”

The DNR’s annual forecast says overall deer numbers are low in the Upper Peninsula and buck sightings have been limited.

Buck numbers appear on the upswing in the northern Lower Peninsula. They are abundant in many parts of southern Michigan, where bachelor herds have been spotted.

Baiting and feeding deer remain illegal in the Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula, a policy meant to prevent spread of chronic wasting disease.

The Legislature has approved bills to lift the ban but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not signed them.

More than 550,000 people hunted for deer in Michigan last year.