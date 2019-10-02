Heavy rains down trees, flood roads across W. MI

A flooded road and downed trees near Indian Lake in Howard City Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Brenda Wade Gartzke via ReportIt)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rains across West Michigan flooded roads and downed trees, knocking out power to hundreds Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Consumers Energy outage map showed a total of 3,560 customers without power statewide. The majority were in Muskegon County.

The following West Michigan counties had at least 100 customers without power:

Ionia County: 229 customers

Kent County: 114 customers

Montcalm County: 303 customers

Muskegon County: 2,081 customers

People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines. If you see one, call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050. Drivers are also reminded to be alert to Consumers crews working along roads.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Muskegon River near Croton in Newaygo County until Thursday afternoon. It also issued a Flood Watch until 11:45 a.m. Wednesday for Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

The Kent County Road Commission said crews are clearing downed trees and assessing road conditions after the heavy rains. It said some roads will likely be closed due to the excessive water.

As of around 9 a.m., the road commission said Bolt Drive SE between Grand River Drive and Country Brook Drive in Cascade Township is closed.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades and do not move any road closure barricades. Drivers who do see water covering the roadway are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”

