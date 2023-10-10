LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush has confirmed that missing 2-year-old Jermain Jones’ body was found by a dive team in the Looking Glass River.

The search continued on Tuesday as teams led by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department looked through buildings, wooded areas, and nearby rivers for any signs of the missing child.

Sheriff Sean Dush said teams spent the day checking and double-checking everywhere they could in the area, and had called in law enforcement from all across the state.

The toddler, Jermain Jones, was just 2 years old.

Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush has confirmed that missing 2-year-old Jermain Jones’ body was found by a dive team in the Looking Glass River (Images: WLNS, Clinton County)

According to Sheriff Dush, the toddler was at home with a babysitter on Monday. The babysitter told investigators she went to take a shower and was in the shower less than 10 minutes when the boy disappeared.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up in Clinton County to help search for the missing 2-year-old boy. Oct. 10, 2023 (WLNS)

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) The approximate area of the search zone on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures dropped down to the low 40s in the area of the search. The sheriff said law enforcement from multiple agencies, including dive teams and State Police helicopters were a part of the search. They also used drones and thermal imaging cameras to search for the child.

Crews searched the Looking Glass River for the missing toddler in Clinton County Tuesday morning. (Image: Ernie Hedberg)

Clinton County dispatch first received calls about a missing child on Monday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Since then, teams worked through the nights to locate the boy.

Jermain’s grandfather told 6 News his family had been through hell the last 24 hours as they continued the search, and waited for news from searchers.

6 News has been on the scene since yesterday afternoon and saw more than a hundred volunteers assisting authorities from the Michigan State Police, Clinton County Sheriff and the Office of the Michigan Attorney General in the search.

On Tuesday morning there was a huge turnout of volunteers at the Watertown Township Hall to help search for the missing 2-year-old boy. Oct. 10, 2023 (WLNS)

Crews are also grateful for the 500 people who signed up Tuesday to help in the search and all the donations they have received when it comes to food and water.