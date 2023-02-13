GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As of now we don’t know, or at least no one is saying, exactly what it was that was shot down over Lake Huron. There are many more questions than answers and that extends to members of Congress from around West Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says there hasn’t been an “adequate answer” to if this is something new or something that has been ongoing but since it wasn’t detected by the public, the government didn’t bother to tell us.

“…Even if there is an answer to that, that may be a classified setting and there’s a responsibility I think here that this administration and the DOD and others have to figure out without compromising techniques, how do the reassure citizenry, how do the reassure us in Congress that represents the constituents, right? And that’s part of, frankly, those unanswered questions, or unsatisfactorily answered questions that many of us have,” Huizenga said.

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, says she is also looking for answers that she has been unable to find.

“We’re actively working to get answers to those questions. What it was, was (it) actually an octagonal object and one of the reasons that is concerning is that those objects are notoriously difficult for radars to pick up, the octagonal shape in particular,” she said. “We don’t know yet the source, we don’t know the purpose. We don’t even know if it had surveillance capabilities. Those are questions that I am actively working to get answers to.”

And since this eight-sided object is yet to be referred to by official Washington as a balloon, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, says it’s unclear if we could conclude that this was something other than a balloon.

“I don’t know that we can conclude at this point because we clearly know the first one last week was a balloon. This was described as an object. It’s not clear at this point what was propelling it. There could have been something inside, another container but we’ll know more as it develops,” he said.

All three representatives say they want answers and they want public answers as to what these items are that are floating in U.S. airspace and what will be done about future such incursions.