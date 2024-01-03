GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan fifth graders have a chance at creating the new National Missing Children’s Day poster.

Fifth graders throughout the state can submit a poster through Friday, Feb. 2, the Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse said in a Wednesday release. The winning artist will move on to the national contest.

In 2018, a student from Clinton Township won the national competition, which aims to promote child safety and bring awareness to missing/exploited children. According to MSP, there are more than 670 children who are missing in Michigan.

Posters must measure 8.5 by 14 inches and should include the phrase “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” They cannot be digitally produced, collages, cut-outs or stamping, MSP said.

For more information on how to submit a poster, go to michigan.gov.