GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For another year, Michigan Veteran Homes is encouraging people to spread holiday cheer to veterans.

It’s all part of the Make a Veteran Smile Campaign. You can send letters, banners and food tray liners with personal messages and coloring.

“For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays,” Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for MVH, said in a release.

MVH asks that you include a personal note in each card, and if you’re sending several letters in a package, don’t include envelopes. Large writing and dark ink is best. The organization says paper food tray liners are a great option, since they’ll be used during meals.

You can hand-deliver or mail your letters, which can be addressed to ATTN: Make a Vet Smile, to three different locations:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047.

at 47901 Sugarbush Rd., Chesterfield Township, MI 48047. Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti at 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855.

For more information or to make a donation, you can contact Ryan Engle, director of development and strategic engagement for MVH, at engler3@michigan.gov.