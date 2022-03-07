How you can help during Red Cross Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March is American Red Cross Month, a tradition started in 1942 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation every year since. There are a number of ways you can take part in the tradition, by joining the mission and giving back to the community.

Donations are always welcome, whether it’s a financial gift, a blood donation or a time commitment. The Red Cross provides 40% of the nation’s blood supply, and donations are always needed.

Volunteers make up a large part of the Red Cross organization. You can volunteer at a blood drive to register donors. Volunteers are also needed during local disasters, such as a fire, or nationally during wildfires or hurricanes.

The Red Cross also has a number of preparedness classes, including CPR courses, babysitting training and lifeguard training.

To find out more, go to redcross.org.

For a conversation with Breeze Ettl, the executive director or American Red Cross of West Michigan, watch the video in the player above.