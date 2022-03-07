How you can help during Red Cross Month

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March is American Red Cross Month, a tradition started in 1942 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation every year since. There are a number of ways you can take part in the tradition, by joining the mission and giving back to the community.

Donations are always welcome, whether it’s a financial gift, a blood donation or a time commitment. The Red Cross provides 40% of the nation’s blood supply, and donations are always needed.

Volunteers make up a large part of the Red Cross organization. You can volunteer at a blood drive to register donors. Volunteers are also needed during local disasters, such as a fire, or nationally during wildfires or hurricanes.

The Red Cross also has a number of preparedness classes, including CPR courses, babysitting training and lifeguard training.

To find out more, go to redcross.org.

For a conversation with Breeze Ettl, the executive director or American Red Cross of West Michigan, watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!