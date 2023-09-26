GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Childhood obesity has been on the rise, experts say.

“Ages 2-19, we’re seeing almost 20% of children are considered obese,” Shanthi Apello, a registered dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, said. “Not only is that leading to poor health outcomes during childhood, but it’s also something that happens in adulthood or increases the risk for that happening in adulthood.”

Apello said many adults in the U.S. are dealing with chronic issues related to weight that can be prevented — conditions like Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes and heart disease.

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. Talking to children about the sensitive topic of childhood obesity can be hard. Apello encouraged an open dialogue and making sure that all parents and important relatives are on the same page.

“It really starts with being positive about your own body,” she said. “When adults talk about themselves in a negative way or talk about their weight in a negative way, children learn to tie their self-esteem or lack thereof to body image.”

Apello said children should be taught that their health is more important that any number on a scale and that people come in different shapes and sizes.

“When we’re talking about food and exercise, we want to frame it up as food is fuel and it’s something that’s there to help us grow, make us feel good and help us learn when we’re in school,” Apello said.

Apello pointed to BCBS’s A Healthier Michigan program for healthy eating ideas and says good eating habits can start with making fruits and vegetables fun. She said it’s important not to ban indulgences, but instead making them “sometimes” foods. Food also should not be treated as a reward.

“When we make food a reward for positive behaviors or good performances in school, it ties those food to something to look forward to and places less of an emphasis on healthy food and also encourages a poor relationship with food as they go into adulthood,” Apello said.