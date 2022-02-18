How to recycle batteries on #NationalBatteryDay

Wave goodbye to expensive AA batteries and hello to an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack. This cost-effective alternative is more environmentally friendly and gives you hours of uninterrupted gameplay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On #NationalBatteryDay, Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is reminding Michiganders of the dangers of tossing certain batteries into the trash or recycling bin.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, lithium-ion batteries should never be put in household garbage or recycling bins as they can create sparks and start a fire. They also contain chemical element mixtures that can “pose a threat to human health or the environment when improperly managed at the end of their service life.”

To dispose of them, Michigan EGLE says you should tape the battery terminals or place them in separate plastic bags. For demonstrations on various battery styles, click here.

Once the batteries are tapped or separated properly, Michigan EGLE recommends using Call2Recycle to find recycling drop-off locations and shipping programs to dispose of them.