How to get help to cover winter heating bills

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
smart meter

File — A Consumers Energy smart meter.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re struggling to pay off huge winter heating bills, there is help available.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy on Monday urged people to take advantage of tens of millions in federal, state and local dollars to help households and small businesses with their heating bills.

You can call 211 or go to mi211.org to find an agency near you that facilitates the aid.

Other options for covering the costs include applying for State Emergency Relief or a Home Heating Credit. You can also call Consumers directly at 800.477.5050 to learn more about its payment options.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!