GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With open enrollment approaching, you may want to consider extra benefits as you choose a health insurance plan.

Open enrollment kicks off Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15. The enrollment period for Medicare runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“We all have to have insurance, but let’s look at what the different carriers have to offer, especially — are they meeting your needs?” Emily Martens, sales consultant with Priority Health, said.

Martens said health care plans can come along with several benefits, which are good to consider.

“I like to think of this like a Costco membership,” she said. “What other things do I get?”

For instance, Martens told News 8 that Priority Health members have access to a travel assistance program, a gym membership program and a maternity program.

You can typically find a list of benefits online, or you can call your carrier and speak with a representative to learn more.