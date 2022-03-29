MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Applications are being accepted through Thursday for the new Growing MI Business grant program, which was signed into law at the end of 2021 to send $409 million to businesses across the state.

Eligible businesses that were open before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a grant of up to $5 million to cover financial hardship. Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain costs.

“The Growing MI Business grant program is not on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s also not a competitive grant program. So all eligible recipients who submit an application will be considered,” Stacey Bliesener, assistant deputy treasurer for the Michigan Department of Treasury said.

If more applications are received than anticipated, funds will be prorated to make sure money makes it to all eligible recipients.

Once applications are submitted, there will be a review process to make sure they meet requirements.

Under state law, there are nine types of businesses eligible for a grant:

Entertainment venues

Recreational facilities and public places of amusement

Barbers and cosmetologists

Exercise facilities

Food service establishments/li>

Nursery dealers and growers

Athletic trainers

Body art facilities

Hotels and bed & breakfast establishments

One of the most mistakes: not applying on time. Each business must submit an online application to the Department of Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

“We have an eligibility checklist online, so businesses can go there and verify whether or not they are eligible, along with a documentation checklist to verify what documentation do I need prior to the application and submitting it,” Bliesener said. “If you try and skip a step, the system won’t allow you to submit the application.”

Recipients will be notified in the coming months and grant awards will be distributed by July 1.

“The dollars they receive cannot be used for personal expenses. They must be used for business-related expenses. In addition, they cannot be used to pay for expenses that have been or will be paid by other government and private source funds,” Bliesener said.

Additional information about the Growing MI Business Grant Program, including frequently asked questions, fact sheets and previously recorded webinars, can be found on www.michigan.gov/abr.