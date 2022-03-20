MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Transportation‘s Adopt-A-Highway program is entering its 32nd year.

The program allows for groups of three or more people to apply to “adopt” a segment of state highway, typically about two miles in length, and keep it tidy.

For a period of at least two years, the groups agree to pick up garbage during three statewide cleanup sessions in exchange for a roadside sign that acknowledges their volunteerism. There is no fee to be part of the program an it is open to groups including families, service organizations, scouting groups and businesses.

“The benefits to the state are huge and we’re really appreciative of all the groups that participate,” MDOT Upper Peninsula spokesman Dan Weingarten said. “We’ve got over 2,900 groups that pick up 6,000 miles of highway every year. And every year they pick up about 70,000 bags of trash, which we calculate is about a $5 million savings for the state of Michigan just in terms of the amount of time that these folks are spending out on the roadsides. So it’s a big benefit to the state, but it’s also a way for local groups to get recognition for the work that they’re doing in their community.”

The program operates in every county, but Weingarten said its continuing popularity means not every county currently has highway segments open for adoption. To find out about available segments near you, you are encouraged to contact your regional coordinator.

As the first cleanup session approaches in May, Weingarten urged drivers to watch for groups out working. The state provides yellow safety vests for participants. Trash bags are left on roadsides for county crews to pick up.

“It’s really easy to get involved and really easy to participate. A lot of groups really enjoy this because it’s an outside group activity that you can get a lot of people involved in. You can do it with three people or you can do it with 30 people,” Weingarten said. “It’s a great way to get out, get a little bit of exercise and know that you’re doing something really valuable for your community.”

You can find the application to apply for the program here.