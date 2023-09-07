GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Lottery is offering players a new game at $30 a ticket.

The Colossal Cashword instant game launched Tuesday. Winnings from the $30 ticket range from $30 to $2 million.

The game is similar to the Michigan Lottery’s other popular Cashword tickets, the Michigan Lottery said in a release. The Cashword tickets have been around since 2001. After buying a ticket, players can scratch off a crossword puzzle. Winnings are determined by any words that are uncovered.

If you buy a losing Colossal Cashword ticket, you can scan it on the Michigan Lottery’s app for a second chance at winning a prize with six free Caribbean Cashword games online, the lottery said.

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. Anyone with a gambling problem can call the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline at 800.270.7117.

“We want players to enjoy Lottery games responsibly, so we provide resources to assist them in keeping play fun and safe,” Acting Lottery Commissioner Jessica Weare said in a release.