WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For nearly two weeks, Faheem Abdullah has been training for the job he’s wanted since he was a child.

The Michigan State University graduate is a member of the 144the Michigan State Police Recruit class.

“It’s been a hard, challenging time. But it’s been rewarding,” he said.

Born in Yemen, Abdullah came to the United States as a child, where his family settled Coldwater. The law enforcement seed was planted early by local MSP troopers.

“Their post was next to a soccer complex, so every time we used to go play, they would come around, talk to us, show us around. The way they got involved in the community had my mind set in what I wanted to do,” Abdullah said. “I can’t ask for a better country … another home to ask for.. And I think that’s my chance to give back to this community and this beautiful country.”

But getting people like Abdullah to answer the call to service has been difficult for police departments. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other high-profile killings by police have degraded public confidence in law enforcement, causing current officers and potential recruits to look to other career fields.

State police are not the only law enforcement agency dealing with the problem. According to a Police Executive Search Forum study last year, the number of sworn officers in U.S. police departments was 4.8% lower than in 2020.

Retention remains a factor, especially when it comes to retirements, which increased 19% between 2019 and 2022. Here in Michigan, state troopers hired during a recruitment blitz in the 1990s are now eligible for retirement.

The total number of officers hired nationwide, down more than 20% three years ago, is beginning to rebound, up 35% since 2020.

Faced with these challenges, MSP has changed its recruitment structure. No longer are troopers dividing their time between road patrol duties and recruitment. Each district now has a full-time recruitment trooper. And MSP’s approach has changed, with a stronger focus on making connections with potential recruits when they are young, with an Explorer program for high school students and paid cadet program once they turn 18, providing a more hands-on, realistic approach.

“It gives them a glimpse of our culture and how our department operates, our high standards for training and attention to detail,” MSP 6th District Recruitment Trooper Matt Slagter said.

That more realistic view, one that goes beyond the lights and sirens, gives potential recruits a clearer focus on what the job is about and if it’s right for them.

Faheem Abdullah is already sure about his decision.

“If I can help one person or change one person’s life in a better way in my career, just one person, that’s what matters,” Abdullah said.