GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Transportation Security Administration says it caught more firearms at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in 2023 than it did the year before.

In 2023, TSA officers caught 19 guns at Ford Airport checkpoints, the agency said Thursday in a release. That’s an increase of 58% from the 12 guns that were caught in 2022, but it’s less than the 22 guns that were caught at the airport in 2021.

At the Detroit Metro International Airport, officers caught 96 firearms at checkpoints in 2023 — four fewer guns than they caught in 2022, according to the TSA. This translates to one firearm discovered for every 134,732 travelers screened.

The TSA says Detroit’s rates are comparable to what it sees across the country: Nationwide, officers found one gun for every 127,447 people screened in 2023. The agency stopped a total of 6,737 firearms — about 93% of which were loaded — at checkpoints countrywide, in what the TSA says is the highest one-year total in its history.

To learn how to travel legally with a firearm, you can visit the TSA’s website.