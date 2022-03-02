How hard gas prices are hitting drivers’ wallets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The war in Ukraine is continuing to push prices higher at the pump, with the cost expected to top $4 per gallon by next week — higher than it has been in nearly a decade.

As of Wednesday, $3.79 per gallon was the norm at most stations around Grand Rapids. Drivers were feeling the pinch.

“It definitely impacts my budget,” Mary Contesti said as she filled up. “I just retired a few weeks ago so gas is something in my budget that we have to take into consideration.”

“I didn’t even fill up completely this time because I was kind of hoping it’s going to go down, but I highly doubt that,” another driver, Jesse Buer, said.

It cost about $57 to fill up a 15-gallon tank. That was up $6 from the previous week and $15 from this time a year ago.

Grand Valley State University economics professor Paul Isely said it’s going to get worse.

“We’re seeing a much stronger increases than we even forecast for the year. … What we’re experiencing now in increasing the price of food, clothes and shelter, those necessities that everybody needs, is going up faster than it’s done in 30 years,” he said. “We expect that there will be further supply constraints and April could even be more painful than what you’re seeing now.”

That could mean some pump the brakes on spring vacation.

“I was planning on going on spring break,” Buer said. “I still think I’m going to, but … it kind of changes what I can even do when I’m in Florida because more money is going to be spent on gas.”

With prices as they stood Wednesday, a round-trip drive to Orlando in a car that gets 26 miles to the gallon would cost you around $357. That’s $90 more than a year ago.

“It’s changed the whole budget of that trip for sure,” Buer said.