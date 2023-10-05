GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Planet Fitness is inviting West Michigan factory workers to come work out for free amid the ongoing United Auto Workers strike.

The UAW has been striking for almost three weeks. Negotiations have made progress between the union and three Detroit auto companies, the Associated Press reports.

As the strikes continue, factory employees — in any industry — can work out for free at 18 West Michigan Planet Fitness locations during the weekend, the gym said in a Thursday release. Free access starts midnight on Friday and goes through the end of the day Sunday.

The deal includes locations in Grand Rapids, Greenville, Byron Center, Muskegon, Holland, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek.

“Our communities have supported us from the very beginning,” Bryan Rief, Planet Fitness franchisee and CEO of EPIC Fitness Group, said in the release. “Current events are causing stress and anxiety for neighbors that need our support right now. What we can offer is a brief escape for exercise, which has been proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods.”

To work out for free, bring a photo ID and an employee ID.