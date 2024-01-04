GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the presidential primary season heats up, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina get a lot of attention because they are the first states to hold their contest.

But for the first time, Michigan’s primary will be held Feb. 27. That’s just three days later than the South Carolina Republican primary, and it’s before Super Tuesday.

The February primary will mark the first election that allows nine days of in-person voting before Election Day. Not all polling places will be open during that time, but there will be one available for every voter who wishes to vote early and in person.

As with all Michigan elections, no-reason absentee voting is available, with ballots going out next week. However, if you signed up to automatically receive an absentee ballot for every election, you will still have to send in a ballot request, because the presidential primary requires you to publicly select a Democratic or Republican ballot.

“This is a more complicated process than any of our other elections, really, and that’s because the legislature has set up these presidential preference primaries specifically with multiple ballots,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said. “So one ballot for the Republican primary, another ballot for the Democratic primary.”

Just because you choose one ballot or the other does not mean you are registered with either party. It also has no effect on which ballot you can choose in four years.

“Michigan is not a party registration state, and so we don’t know any of the party affiliation of our voters. When you register to vote, you do not declare a party in Michigan. There is no identification by party on the registration rolls,” Roebuck said. “But when you walk into the precinct or if you get mailed a ballot, your local clerk or your precinct inspector does need to know which ballot to hand you. And so, for every single voter that participates in this primary, they will have to physically make a selection on an application and then sign that application as they normally would, but that application has to include a selection for which ballot they would prefer.”

Although the public can’t know who you voted for, information about which ballot you chose can be requested from the Secretary of State through the Freedom of Information Act.

“The voting process is a relatively public process,” Roebuck said. “You never know how an individual cast their ballot, but in this case, with that application, we certainly have that identifying information as to which ballot that voter has asked for and which ballot they selected.”

For some, there is another possibility. In certain jurisdictions, there are issues on the February ballot. You can choose the nonpartisan ballot, which will have just the ballot issues, not presidential candidates.

As for what’s at stake, for Democrats, all 117 of their delegates will be selected during the primary. Polls indicate that in Michigan, as elsewhere across the country, Joe Biden is the prohibitive favorite.

For Republicans, only 16 of the 55 GOP delegates will be up for grabs. The rest will be chosen at an early March state convention. State polls indicate Donald Trump is leading by a substantial amount.