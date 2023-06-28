GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Canadian wildfire smoke continues to linger over West Michigan, experts are advising people to take precautions and limit time outdoors.

The smoke contains a variety of gases and particles that are hazardous, according to Steve Bertman, professor of environment and sustainability at Western Michigan University.

“I think a lot of what people smell are things like polyaromatic hydrocarbons, known carcinogens,” Bertman said.

Bertman said carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and even some heavy metals could be in the air.

“The composition of the particles can be a lot of different things,” he said. “Often, they are made up of acids like nitric acid, salts and sulfuric acid salts.”

When it comes to health impact, the type of particle is not the only concern.

“Any particle of that size that can interfere with the exchange of gases in our lungs can lead to respiratory or cardiac problems,” Bertman said.

Meteorologist Alec Kownacki with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is part of a team that uses sensors across the state to monitor air quality and issue alerts that are sent to the National Weather Service.

“We forecast PM2.5, which is the smoke concentrations currently impacting us right now and also ozone,” Kownacki said. “PM2.5 stands for particulate matter of 2.5 microns or smaller, so very, very fine small dust — like, it’s smaller than a human hair.”

EGLE said the levels the department is seeing are higher than they were a few weeks ago, and the winds are blowing the smoke over the area.

A change in the weather could help clear the air.

“Rain does help, because that helps to clean out the air mass, we say. It’s just kind of like, weigh it down and just blow it out of here, especially if the rain is associated with a frontal boundary,” Kownacki said.