MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The time is nearly to break out the button-ups. The first Friday of October marks Plaidurday, and the beginning of celebrations around the Upper Peninsula.

According to plaidurday.com, the holiday began when a young yooper working downstate in Lansing was heckled by coworkers for his wardrobe — notably, how often he wore flannels. “At which point we ask, what else would he wear? Solid colors? Polka dots? Stripes that don’t intersect? Argyle? Sounds foolish,” reads the website.

After a snappy reply and some thought, the young man decided there was not only nothing wrong with plaid, but also that the pattern sported by Paul Bunyon deserved a day of appreciation. Thus, the first Plaidurday began to take shape in 2010, with the inaugural celebration happening on Oct. 7, 2011.

So how do you celebrate?

Wear plaid, and take notice of others doing so!

Alert friends and family wearing other patterns of the occasion

Gift plaid attire to loved ones

Donate plaid clothes to shelters and charities

Attend your favorite Plaidurday events

Keweenaw Plaidurday Celebration: World record attempt

Where: Houghton High School Football Field

When: 12:45 p.m.

Details from organizers: Our goal this Plaidurday is to break the world record for the number of people gathered wearing plaid. The current world record was set in 2019 in Keneora, Ontario and included 1,359 participants.

Meet us at the Houghton High School Football Field at 12:45PM on Plaidurday to help us beat this record and take a group photo! All participants will receive a special Keweenaw Plaidurday wristband to help us track participants and to commemorate this year’s Keweenaw Plaidurday Celebration.

Where: the NEW Founder’s Landing Pier in Marquette

When: 5:30 p.m.

Details from organizers: Start ironing your plaid. Rain or shine we’ll be gathering for another plaidtastic photo. Because we’re all connected by a common a thread.

1) Wear plaid!

2) Bring a friend or thirty

3) Meet at 5:30pm @ the NEW Founder’s Landing Piers behind the Hampton Inn

4) Take an epic photo

5) Give high fives, hug friends, make new friends

6) Head to Blackrocks Brewery to celebrate all things plaid

Plaidurday celebration at Upper Hand Brewery

Where: Upper Hand Brewery, 3525 Airport Rd. in Escanaba

When: Photo at 7:30 p.m.

Details from organizers: Throw on your best plaid and head over to the Taproom! We will have live music by Jeff McNiven, food from Wildman’s, cold beer, and a bonfire with s’mores! Our plaid group photo will be taken at 7:30 PM. The music goes until 8 PM and the event goes until 9 PM. Come celebrate with us!

Where: W Aurora St. in Ironwood

When: starts at 3 p.m.

Details from organizers: Join us at 6:00 p.m. on Aurora St. with Stormy Kromer for our annual Plaidurday celebration in Downtown Ironwood! Wear your plaid for the giant photo in front of the Historic Ironwood Theatre Marquee!

