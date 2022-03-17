LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills intended to fix a Michigan law that slashed auto insurance payments for crash survivors’ post-acute care are dead for the term.

Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a backer of the 2019 law, said Wednesday it’s time to move on. Legislators in both parties have introduced measures to change the law, which last year curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care.

The law is credited as a major reason for $400 per-vehicle refunds being issued to insured drivers. But critics say it’s putting at risk the care of seriously injured drivers.