House OKs bills for transparency in pharmacies, health care

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has passed several bills to create more transparency in health care and at pharmacies.

The bills passed Wednesday tackle drug costs and the expansion of telehealth.

Bill supporters say the burden of growing drug costs should be shifted from consumers to the drug companies.

The bills aim to expand accessibility to affordable medication by allowing pharmacists to talk with patients about their options.

The legislation will next head to the Michigan Senate and, if approved, to the governor’s desk.