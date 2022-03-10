House OKs banning online absentee applications, SOS mailings

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

An absentee ballot drop box in Grand Rapids.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Michigan House has voted to prohibit digital signatures on absentee ballot applications and to ban unsolicited mailings of applications to voters, advancing more election bills that are unlikely to be signed by the Democratic governor.

In 2020, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson began enabling voters to apply for a ballot online. They can authorize the state to send their stored signature to their local clerk.

They also must provide their driver’s license or state ID number, their birth date, eye color and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Democrats says the bills would suppress voting, while Republicans said they would make it more secure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!