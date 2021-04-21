House leaders: End ‘revolving door,’ require financial info

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New bipartisan ethics legislation in the Michigan House would require financial disclosure from lawmakers and top state officials and prohibit them from becoming lobbyists for two years after their tenure.

The bills, introduced Wednesday, are part of a broader package that supporters say is designed to boost transparency, heighten ethical standards and improve accountability.

It’s a top priority for leaders in both parties in coming weeks.

Some initiatives, such as opening the Legislature and governor’s office to public-records requests, were approved earlier and are pending in the Senate. Other bills are new, including the proposed creation of legislative ethics committees.