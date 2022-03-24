LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Democrats are calling for the creation of a committee to investigate whether former Speaker Lee Chatfield committed financial improprieties while in office.

Chatfield, a Republican who was speaker last term before leaving due to term limits, has been under scrutiny since his sister-in-law alleged he began sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

Democrats pointed Thursday to reports about his frequent travel and how his top government aides also ran a consulting firm that was paid handsomely by campaign and political action committees.

Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth opposes forming the panel, saying the police are investigating.