GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A training program that helps retain and attract employees to the hospitality and tourism industry has been relaunched in the state.

The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan is now accepting applications for this 12-week hybrid course with the addition of a financial incentive.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we focused on how we can best help the industry recover, and I think short-term training was where this industry needed (help),” Justin Winslow, CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, said. “Certification to help those working in this industry feel like there is a reason to come back, a reason to stay in this industry because there was a career opportunity here.”

The state allocated $10 million for this program, and Michigan continues to struggle with rebounding from the pandemic, Winslow said. That money will help cover the first 2000 applicants’ cost for next year’s training, which will begin in January.

“One of the issues that we dealt with in this industry had to promote people out of necessity, maybe before they were ready or had the skillset necessary to be promoted to that position, and this program helps get them the skillset they need to succeed at that management level,” he said.

Rockford-based company Suburban Inns, which operates seven hotels and several restaurants in West Michigan, sent one of its employees through the pilot program two years ago. Bill Lucas, VP of Operations, said they were delighted to see the program returning and plan on sending another 14 of its employees through the training next year.

“Because we had some folks again who went through the ranks and became those accidental managers, although they had the skills to do such, they didn’t have the polishing,” Lucas said. “So this program helped us polish up some folks and give them some tweaks here and there per se In how to approach things, which lined up a lot with what we value.”

