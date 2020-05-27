HopCat closes Royal Oak restaurant; looks for new spot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — BarFly Ventures says it’s closing its HopCat restaurant in Royal Oak.

“Unfortunately, after extensive negotiation with the landlord — with the goal of securing the location and employee jobs — we were unable to come to a reasonable agreement and the landlord has demanded we vacate the building,” West Michigan-based BarFly Ventures said in a statement.

The company says it’s looking for a new location in Royal Oak.

HopCat temporarily closed its locations in March, stating the mandated closure of its restaurants eliminated its ability to make the money needed to keep its staff employed and bars running.

Owners say it’s preparing to open its other restaurants in phases, beginning with delivery and takeout. They say it will follow state and federal mandates.

The goal is to have many of its locations open by mid-June, the company said.