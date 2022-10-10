GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — World Anesthesia Day is taking place on Oct. 16, and the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists is honoring the many Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists in the state.

“Anytime you undergo a surgical procedure, you’re more than likely going to have a nurse anesthetist administering your anesthesia, and of course that’s a very important part of your surgery,” said Lisa Mueller, the president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

World Anesthesia Day commemorates the first time anesthesia was successfully used.

