Michigan

Homicide investigation underway after human remains found

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide investigation is taking place following the discovery of the remains of a female in a wooded area of mid-Michigan.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office says the remains were discovered Wednesday evening in Eaton Rapids Township, about 80 miles west of Detroit. It says the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The office issued an update Friday, saying the discovery was being investigated as a homicide and detectives were working to determine the person's identity. Cause or date of death also weren't immediately known.

Sheriff's detectives and evidence technicians assisted by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Michigan State University Anthropology Department recovered the remains and turned them over to medical examiners.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


