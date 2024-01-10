GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The two survivors of a home explosion on the east side of the state are firmly on the road to recovery nearly two weeks after the deadly incident.

A spokesperson for the Northfield Township Police Department says both Richard Pruden and Stephen Bragg are now both listed in stable condition but have “a long road of recovery ahead.”

The two were seriously injured when an explosion leveled Pruden’s home about 10 miles north of Ann Arbor. Pruden’s daughter and Stephen’s mother, Hope Bragg, died in the explosion, along with her husband, Don Bragg, and two other children, Kenneth and Elizabeth Bragg.

The family lives in Arkansas but was in Michigan visiting family for the holidays.

Family members have organized GoFundMe pages for both Bragg and Pruden to help them cover medical costs. Together, the two pages have raised more than $90,000.

According to an update provided by family, Pruden has been moved from intensive care to general care. He suffered some severe burns but has recently been able to get up and walk a bit. Bragg has started physical therapy and faces at least one more surgery.

The explosion happened on Dec. 30. When first responders arrived, they found the home completely destroyed. Debris from the explosion covered approximately 2 acres of the property.

According to the Detroit News, people miles away reported hearing and feeling the explosion. One person who lives a block away says the sound reminded him of a warzone.

Investigators have not said exactly what caused the explosion, citing only an “undetermined fuel air explosion,” but they do not suspect any foul play.