GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland swimmer is attempting to swim across Lake Michigan Saturday.

Bryan Huffman has successfully swam across the English Channel, and swimming across Lake Michigan is his next challenge. He is expected to swim Saturday through Sunday, but that could all change due to the weather.

He and his team headed to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and headed to Rawley Point Saturday morning, where he will begin his swim. He is expected to start the swim before 10 a.m. and the swim could take around 30 hours. Huffman’s route is around 50 to 60 miles, from Rawley Point, Wisconsin to Ludington, Michigan. If completed, he should arrive at Ludington Park on Sunday morning or afternoon.

There are a lot of factors that could affect his swim, especially the weather. Dangerous water conditions could cause the swim to be canceled. This happened to Jim “the Shark” Dreyer last week when he was pulled from the water during his attempt to swim across the lake, due to dangerous conditions.

Huffman’s swim will go to help fund free swim lessons for kids at the Holland Aquatic Center. He has raised more than $12 thousand through his fundraiser and increased his fundraising goal to $50 thousand. Huffman said that he would be thrilled to complete this swim and help kids who cannot afford swim lessons.

“We’re trying to raise money to pay for swim lessons for kids. The initial goal is just to pay for scholarships for kids who aren’t able to afford swim lessons, but the ultimate goal for me would be if we could do something like Vicki Keith did and raise the kind of funds that would pay for swim lessons for any kid who shows up at the aquatic center forever,” Huffman said.

His team said they are monitoring water and weather conditions throughout the swim. There is a live tracker that shows Huffman’s progress and where he is in the lake.