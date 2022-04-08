CHESTONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Antrim County Sheriff’s deputy and Holland man were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a crash on US-131 near Gaylord.

Around 10:30 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to US-131 near Doerr Road in Chestonia Township for a crash involving a deputy with the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers report that the deputy was making a U-turn when a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 63-year-old Holland man, hit the driver’s side of the cruiser.

The deputy and the Holland man were taken to the hospital for treatment. MSP said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Troopers said that they found marijuana and open containers of alcohol inside the passenger compartment of the pickup truck.

Speed, drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, MSP said.

US-131 was shut down for several hours while troopers investigated.