Holland man accused of death threats against Biden, Pelosi, Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening to kill President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in online posts.

Joshua Docter, 21, turned himself in Tuesday and was formally charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism one count of using a computer commit a crime, both 20-year felonies.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says Docter posted the threats on the social media site iFunny in January, allegedly saying he would shoot and kill Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer in effort to prompt a revolution. A Tuesday release from the office added that Docter had instructions to build a bomb on his cellphone.

Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders. This case is another excellent example of the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public. https://t.co/qbOhFUKYhk — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 16, 2021

The AG’s Office said the investigation started with the FBI and was ultimately passed along to Michigan State Police.

Docter is expected back in court April 8 for a probable cause conference and then again April 15 for a preliminary exam.

*Correction: Based on a release from the Attorney General’s Office, a previous version of this report misspelled the defendant’s last name. Officials later sent a corrected release. The text has been updated to reflect the correct spelling.