Holiday warning: Beware of online shopping scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It can be tempting to click on the ads that pop up on Facebook and other social media sites to buy something.

But the Better Business Bureau is warning about those targeted ads.

It’s a big problem: Online purchase scams are the most reported scams so far this year. Many people who were victims were targeted on Facebook and were not even looking to buy anything.

The BBB says the ads use good sale prices and name brand items that are often counterfeit to draw customers in. But if an offer is too good to be true, it probably is.

The BBB recommends researching the company before you buy anything online and avoid impulses purchases.

If you are not sure if something is a scam, go to BBB.org/scamtracker.