GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students will get free meals when they return to Michigan public schools this fall.

Michigan is set to become the fifth state in the nation to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students at public schools thanks to $160 million in the new state budget.

During the pandemic, the federal government helped public schools provide free breakfast and lunch regardless of income. That program expired in 2022, so Michigan has taken action to make it a reality for children across the state.

“This is good news for families all over our state,” said Leon Hendrix, the executive director of communications and external affairs for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Mary Darnton, the food service director for Jenison and Hudsonville Public Schools.

The program, dubbed “Healthy School Meals for All,” covers free breakfast and lunch for students from Pre-K through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. The free meals are only budgeted for this year, so the fund will need to be replenished in the future to keep the program going.

The governor’s office says it will help 1.4 million children across the state, saving families at least $850 a year.

“If it works for their family to have a meal at school, their only qualification is, are they hungry and ready to eat?” Darnton said.

Before at many districts, only some students could get free or reduced meals, depending on their family’s income or whether they qualify for SNAP benefits or Medicaid.

“No one has to be turned away because of paperwork or need anymore,” Darnton said. “So that’s what I’m excited most for.”

Jenison and Hudsonville public schools are among the many districts that will now be able to provide free meals for all. Darnton, who is also the president of the School Nutrition Association of Michigan, said it will help students concentrate on learning.

“That’s what they’re there for,” he said. “That’s their job, to be students and scholars and to learn. “If they aren’t well-fed, they’re gonna have trouble concentrating and making sure they can get through the school day without their belly telling them there’s something going on and taking that concentration away.”



Grand Rapids Public Schools has offered free meals for several years now with help from the federal government because enough families qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“Our scholars come from various different socioeconomic situations,” Hendrix said. “For some, the meals that they get while they’re here in school are crucial for them and their families.”

Hendrix said it’s been a huge relief for families and a boost to students.

“We know when our young people eat well, they’re fed well, and they go to class and are able to be fully energized and not worried about those hungers,” Hendrix said. “We know they are better at performing in the classroom and able to learn more and be comfortable in an environment where they’re able to be their best selves and be most successful.”

“Our kids should not have to worry where their meal is coming from when they’re in school,” he added.

The American Heart Association has worked since November to make this happen, talking with the Michigan Department of Education, the governor’s office, school groups and nutrition groups.

“This is just a historic day in Michigan,” said Collin McDonough, the Michigan government relations director for the American Heart Association. “This is something that has been necessary for a long time.”

McDonough says school meals are often healthier than those brought from home.

“By doing this, we can level the playing field,” he said. “We can ensure that public health is impacted from a young generation, and we can ensure that we’re mitigating the establishment of chronic diseases like hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.”

By making meals free for all students, advocates say it will also help get rid of any stigma attached to those receiving free and reduced lunch.

“We have students who can access the program without worry or stigma, and they’ve got a great meal during the day to help them be fueled and ready to learn,” Darnton said.

“Across the state, many schools participate in different programs for free and reduced meals, but ensuring we do this for all schools will help reduce the stigma associated with the student and the schools themselves,” McDonough agreed.